Truck driver charged in double fatal crash; 78K pounds beer spilled

Virginia State Police: “Virginia State Police continues to investigate a fatal three-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Wednesday (July 5) at 4:42 a.m. on Interstate 95 at the 136-mile marker.”

“A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the center lane when it attempted to change lanes into the right lane and collided with a northbound 2014 Nissan Altima. The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the left lane where they collided with a northbound 2010 Subaru Forrester. All three vehicles continued off the left side of the roadway and collided with the guardrail before the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the Nissan and Subaru.”

“The driver of the Nissan, Johnathon L. Booth, 50, of Fredericksburg, VA, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

“The driver of the Subaru, Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton, VA, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

“The driver of the tractor-trailer, Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

“Andrews was later taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He was transported to the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office where he was released on an unsecured bond.”

“The tractor-trailer was hauling 78,000 pounds of beer.”

“The crash shut down the northbound travel lanes of I-95 for approximately 5 hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.”

“Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts at 540-891-4108 or email [email protected].”

“The crash remains under investigation.”