Manassas author pens ghost mystery book on antique shops 

Press Release: “Award-winning filmmaker and author Victor Rook has released his fourth novel, The Ghosts of Culpeper Antiques, about an eclectic group of spirits in an antique shop that helps solve a haunting mystery. The book is set in a 1922 farmhouse turned store named Culpeper Antiques along a rural stretch of Route 29.”
The author will sign books this Friday, July 7, at The Things I Love on 9084 Center Street, Manassas, at this First Friday event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The story is told from the point of view of Mary Worthington, the eldest spirit, who serves as both the group matriarch and narrator. When items for sale arrive at the store without spirits attached, the group becomes concerned. In attempting to figure out why, the spirits discover that the old farmhouse itself conceals a century-old secret. A ‘cozy’ mystery engages the reader in the story without overly graphic violence or language.”