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Manassas provides details of Monday’s police activity in Georgetown South

By Uriah Kiser
New police car design for Manassas 150th anniversary in 2023

Press release: “At approximately 2:00 pm on Monday, July 3rd, the Manassas City Police Department received a call regarding a male subject who had been assaulted by four suspects at the 9000 block of Pickett Lane. The victim stated that a pistol was used in the robbery. The assailants fled on foot before police arrival. During the investigation, the Manassas City Police Department deployed a drone and K9 Unit to observe and track these individuals. The suspects were not apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.”

We first reported the police activity on Monday, July 3, 2023.

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