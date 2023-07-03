Police clear the scene at Georgetown South

Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from Manassas police: “At approximately 2:00 pm on Monday, July 3rd, the Manassas City Police Department received a call regarding a male subject who had been assaulted by four suspects at the 9000 block of Pickett Lane. The victim stated that a pistol was used in the robbery. The assailants fled on foot before police arrival. During the investigation, the Manassas City Police Department deployed a drone and K9 Unit to observe and track these individuals. The suspects were not apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.”

Original post — Police cleared the Georgetown South neighborhood after warning people to stay away at about 3 p.m. today, Monday, July 3, 2023. There’s no word yet on why.

We’ll update you when we have new info.

Manassas police department: The area is now clear. MCPD will release a press release with more information once the investigation concludes.