Manassas celebrates finished Route 28 widening project

Press release: “The City of Manassas and partners from The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) celebrated the completion of the Route 28 Widening Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 29. The jointly-funded project has reduced traffic congestion, increased safety, and includes a bike/pedestrian shared-use path.”

“Anyone who lives, works, or visits Manassas—or this region—knows how traffic can impact your life,” Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said. “We all know that the time we lose in traffic is time we could have spent with family and friends. Now that this project is complete, you should notice that it takes less time to travel along this road. And if you are making a left turn at Pennsylvania Avenue to get ice cream or turning onto Godwin Drive to get to our Customer Service Center, the extra turn lanes make it a lot safer.”

“The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority celebrated the groundbreaking for this project in 2021, and today, I am excited to celebrate the completion of this project just two years later,” said Phyllis J. Randall, Chair, NVTA and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. “NVTA continues to invest in multimodal travel options that reduce congestion, helping bring projects like this to fruition to get Northern Virginians out of traffic and to home and work faster and safer.”

“This project is another successful example of how regional coordination moves projects forward,” said Dic Burke, VDOT Transportation and Land Use Director for Prince William County.

“The project added a dual left turn lane on north-bound Route 28, which eliminates the need to cross two lanes as travelers exit the 234 Bypass, improved signals, and a shared use path, which will give cyclists and pedestrians a safer way to get around.”

“Planning for the $20.2 million widening project began in 2004, and it was part of other Route 28 regional improvements. It was funded by NVTA, VDOT, regional revenues, and city funds.”