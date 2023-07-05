7 displaced after house fire behind Colonial Forge High School

Stafford County Fire and Rescue: “At 10:20 P.M. on Tuesday, July 4th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire [behind Colonial Forge High School] in the 00 block Smelters Trace Road, near the intersection of Millrace Road and Woodcutters Road, reported by multiple callers.”

“First arriving units marked on scene approximately five minutes later and reported heavy fire from the roof and side of a two-story single-family home. Additionally, the fire spread to involve an adjacent single-family home. Crews switched to defensive firefighting tactics due to the structure being unstable, and a second alarm was struck, bringing additional resources to the scene. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.”

“The original fire building was occupied by four people at the time of the fire. They were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units, and no injuries were reported. Three additional occupants from the adjacent structure that sustained moderate damage were also displaced. All seven individuals are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. A third structure also sustained minor damage.”

“Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be caused by improperly discarded spent fireworks. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.”