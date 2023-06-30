Updated: Dogs attack child, 2 adults in Manassas

July 3, 2023, update from Manassas police: “The juvenile is a 9-year-old male, and the dogs are pit bulls.”

Original Post — Manassas City Police: “On June 26th, the Manassas City Police Department responded to an incident on the 9000 block of Winterset Drive involving three individuals bitten by canines. An investigation by our Animal Control Division revealed that the incident began when two dogs were inadvertently let out of the property. During the effort to get two canines back to their residence, one of the two canines began to bite a minor; an adult female relative grabbed the canine and pulled it off the child, allowing the child to get to safety.’

“While doing so, the female was bit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. As this occurred, a neighbor who witnessed the incident came outside, grabbed and lifted the second canine, and attempted to bring it inside.”

“This individual then sustained non-life-threatening injuries from both canines. The Manassas City Police Department has issued a safety plan and a dangerous dog summons for the canine that bit all three individuals. Both canines are under a ten-day quarantine, restricting the animals to their owner’s property with a safety plan. The MCPD advises the public to report any dogs at large or any hazardous animal activity.”

Police did not provide the child’s age or the breed of dog. More as we have it.