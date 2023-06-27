Texas woman charged with DUI in Stafford

Stafford County Sheriff: “A Texas woman was arrested for DUI yesterday morning after striking a North Stafford apartment building with her vehicle.”

“On June 25th at 12:02 a.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor IV responded to an auto accident on Town Square Circle. He arrived to find an unoccupied gold Dodge truck in a flower bed, nestled up against an apartment building with extensive front end damage.”

“With the help of witnesses and evidence in the wrecked truck, the 22-year-old female driver was quickly located in a nearby apartment. She had the odor of alcoholic beverage and slurred speech. The driver was arrested for DUI and felony hit and run and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”