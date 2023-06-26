Driver leads deputies on two-and-a-half-mile chase through North Stafford

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On Monday, June 26th at 2:55 a.m. First Sergeant M.R. Flick attempted to stop an eastbound Chevy Malibu speeding in the 500 block of Garrisonville Road. The Chevy was also being operated without headlights.”

“Instead of stopping, the Chevy driver initiated a two-and-a-half-mile pursuit through North Stafford. The suspect continued eastbound on Garrisonville Road to the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road. He drove behind the business, through a hotel parking lot and exited onto Greenspring Drive.”

“Deputy M.A. Holub was able to join the pursuit as the suspect proceeded onto Providence Street and performed a rolling roadblock near the intersection with Timberlake Street. A high-risk stop was conducted, and the driver was detained without incident.”

“The driver, and sole occupant, was identified as Rico Carter, 34. Carter was charged with felony eluding, DUI, reckless driving, no headlights, and expired tags. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober enough to participate in a bond hearing.”