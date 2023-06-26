Update: Local lanes reopen at Fredericksburg

Update 2:30 p.m. June 27, 2023 — A 36-year-old man from Woodbridge died in this crash. Here’s the full update.

Update 11:11 a.m. — VDOT Fredericksburg: “The Interstate 95 southbound local lanes have reopened near exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford. The earlier crash scene is clear. Southbound drivers can again enter the I-95 southbound local lanes at the divide between local/through lanes to access the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg.”

Original post 9:43 a.m. — At least one person is injured in a crash on Interstate 95 south at Route 17. A portion of the highway is closed.

VDOT Fredericksburg: “The Interstate 95 southbound local lanes are closed near exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) at Route 17 in Stafford County for a vehicle crash.”

“Southbound Interstate 95 traffic is able to get past the crash scene using the I-95 through lanes.”

“The exit 133 off-ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 17 remains open. The on-ramp from Route 17 southbound to I-95 southbound also remains open.”

“Southbound I-95 traffic approaching exit 133 cannot enter the local lanes to travel through to access exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg. Southbound I-95 motorists seeking Route 3 can use exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) or exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to detour to Route 1 to access Route 3.”

“The Virginia Department of Transportation is adjusting signal timing with heavier demand at alternate interchanges and along Route 1 in the Fredericksburg area.”