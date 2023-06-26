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Update: Local lanes reopen at Fredericksburg

By Uriah Kiser

Update 2:30 p.m. June 27, 2023 — A 36-year-old man from Woodbridge died in this crash. Here’s the full update.

Update 11:11 a.m. — VDOT Fredericksburg: “The Interstate 95 southbound local lanes have reopened near exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford. The earlier crash scene is clear. Southbound drivers can again enter the I-95 southbound local lanes at the divide between local/through lanes to access the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg.”

Original post 9:43 a.m. — At least one person is injured in a crash on Interstate 95 south at Route 17. A portion of the highway is closed.

VDOT Fredericksburg: “The Interstate 95 southbound local lanes are closed near exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) at Route 17 in Stafford County for a vehicle crash.”

“Southbound Interstate 95 traffic is able to get past the crash scene using the I-95 through lanes.”

“The exit 133 off-ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 17 remains open. The on-ramp from Route 17 southbound to I-95 southbound also remains open.”

“Southbound I-95 traffic approaching exit 133 cannot enter the local lanes to travel through to access exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg. Southbound I-95 motorists seeking Route 3 can use exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) or exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to detour to Route 1 to access Route 3.”

“The Virginia Department of Transportation is adjusting signal timing with heavier demand at alternate interchanges and along Route 1 in the Fredericksburg area.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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