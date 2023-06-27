Woodbridge man, 36, killed on I-95 in Stafford

Virginia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred on Monday (June 26), at 7:53 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 134-mile marker in the local lanes.”

“A 2011 BMW sedan was traveling south on I-95 in the left lane at a slow rate of speed when it made an abrupt lane change to the right lane. A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid a collision and rear-ended the BMW. The impact caused the BMW to collide with the Jersey wall.”

“The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old male of Woodbridge, VA, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

“The driver of the Chrysler, a 52-year-old male of Stafford, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Stafford Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.”