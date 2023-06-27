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Woodbridge man, 36, killed on I-95 in Stafford

By Uriah Kiser
Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred on Monday (June 26), at 7:53 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 134-mile marker in the local lanes.”

“A 2011 BMW sedan was traveling south on I-95 in the left lane at a slow rate of speed when it made an abrupt lane change to the right lane. A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid a collision and rear-ended the BMW. The impact caused the BMW to collide with the Jersey wall.”

“The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old male of Woodbridge, VA, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

“The driver of the Chrysler, a 52-year-old male of Stafford, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Stafford Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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