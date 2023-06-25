Deputies filed DUI, larceny charges in separate incidents

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “DUI Onville Road, 6/21, 12:52 a.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Eastbound on Barrett Heights Road when he observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel. Deputy Jett initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.”

“The driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. After field sobriety tests, Deputy Jett arrested the driver for driving under the influence, as well as, failure to maintain the lane of travel. He was held at Rappahannock Regional jail until sober.”

“LARCENY Comfort Inn, 541 Warrenton Road, 6/21, 12:01 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a report of a larceny. One of the vending machines within the business was broken into and had all of its cash stolen.”

“Minuteman Circle, 6/21, 6:35 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed responded to a report of a porch pirate. The victim advised her package was stolen and she had Ring footage of the larceny. Deputy Waheed made contact with the suspect, who still had the package in her possession. The suspect was charged with petit larceny and was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.”