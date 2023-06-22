Prince William County’s 53rd Police Basic Recruit School graduation

Prince William Police Department: “The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 53rd Session graduated on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in a ceremony at Gainesville High School in Gainesville (20155). This class was composed of 14 Prince William County Police officers.”

“The 14 men and women completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation and crash investigation.”

“The graduating law enforcement personnel are listed below, and brief biographies of each graduate follow: Prince William County Police Department David C. Aramayo, Steven A. Batres, William D. Brady, Rachelle Bustos, Andrew R. Dean, Jose L. Feliciano Martinez, James H. Frieh, Luke A. Henderson, Joshua A. Houston, Samir A. Khan, Leonardo A. Lopez, YoNique T. Mursier, Joshua C. Queen, Dejour V. Shomo.”

The biographies of Basic Recruit School Session 53 Graduates can be found online.

“All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s website.”