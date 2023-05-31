Prince William

Prince William police promote 23 at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William police: “On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Police Chief Peter Newsham recognized several department members during a promotion ceremony. Since the last promotion ceremony, 23 sworn and professional staff members listed below have been promoted and were given the opportunity to be recognized by department leadership, their peers, and loved ones at today’s ceremony. The ceremony was held at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow. The Police Department takes great pride in supporting our members who have progressed in their careers and congratulates them on their achievements.”

See the complete list of promotions.

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