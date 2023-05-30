Traffic hot spots after Memorial Day

Published May 30, 2023 at 7:00AM

VDOT Fredericksburg: “Most lane closures will be lifted in highway work zones from noon Friday, May 26 to noon Tuesday, May 30 for the Memorial Day holiday travel period.”

“May 28 – June 3, 2023; I-95 Northbound: Exit 133 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. and doubles at 10 p.m. for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“May 28 – June 3, 2023; I-95 Southbound: Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) — Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”