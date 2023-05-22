Overnight lane closures on I-95 in south Stafford

Overnight travelers on Interstate 95 are advised that full traffic stops and several I-95 ramp closures are scheduled this week in the Fredericksburg area as construction continues to improve the interstate.
Travelers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid overnight delays.
To relieve congestion in the Fredericksburg area, crews are working on separate projects to open a 10-mile extension of 95 Express Lanes and complete three additional northbound lanes across the Rappahannock River.
- The exit 133 on-ramp to I-95 northbound will close each evening this week. Route 17 northbound and southbound traffic will not be able to access the on-ramp to I-95 northbound from midnight to 3 a.m. Drivers should use the most convenient alternate interchange to access I-95 northbound during these hours, either exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg or exit 136.
- From 10 p.m. Tuesday night, May 23, through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 130 to Route 3 eastbound toward downtown Fredericksburg will close overnight for pavement repair.
- The ramp will close again the following night, from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25. Drivers will be detoured to use the exit 130 off-ramp to Route 3 westbound and U-turn at Carl D. Silver Parkway to access Route 3 eastbound.