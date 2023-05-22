Overnight lane closures on I-95 in south Stafford

Overnight travelers on Interstate 95 are advised that full traffic stops and several I-95 ramp closures are scheduled this week in the Fredericksburg area as construction continues to improve the interstate.

Travelers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid overnight delays.

To relieve congestion in the Fredericksburg area, crews are working on separate projects to open a 10-mile extension of 95 Express Lanes and complete three additional northbound lanes across the Rappahannock River.