Opinion: QTS made one hot mess

Published May 4, 2023 at 1:34PM | Updated May 4, 2023 at 3:57PM

QTS is conducting an extended seminar on how to foul its nest.

QTS inquired into developing a data center campus along Pageland Lane, outside of the county’s designated Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, as early as the summer of 2020.

Discussions included the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, despite the fact that such development was at odds with the county’s stated land use policy. QTS signed a non-disclosure agreement with Economic Development and their proposal was not revealed to the public until February 8, 2022.

On September 9, 2022, a QTS attorney signed a 31-page letter rescinding prior assurances made during the review of the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal. This letter was not unveiled until the eleventh hour of a Planning Commission public hearing after public comment had concluded.

More broken promises were evident in QTS’ Digital Gateway rezoning application of January 19, 2023, where it was revealed that data center buildings adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park would be 75 feet high instead of the promised 45.

Now QTS is embarking upon a disingenuous public relations campaign claiming honorable intentions. When a demonstration was planned yesterday to call out their hypocrisy, QTS spin doctor Nick Blessing characterized it as “civil disorder.”

More like civic engagement, which QTS prefers to usurp.

QTS, who rode into town cloaked in secrecy, oozing deception and flaunting exploitation, now tries to repackage themselves as our benevolent saviors. Nobody is buying it, and it’s getting embarrassing to watch.

They need to click their heels together and go back to Kansas. Maybe their lawyers can figure out how to write this Prince William Digital Gateway fiasco off as a tax loss.

Bill Wright

Gainesville

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