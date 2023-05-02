Police ID woman killed in Spotsylvania crash

A Maryland woman died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County near Thornburg.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Spotsylvania County. The crash occurred Sunday (April 30), at 11:07 p.m. along Interstate 95 at the 116 mile-marker.

A 2020 Kia Sorento was traveling south on I-95 when it collided with a pedestrian that ran into the center travel lane. The Kia was unable to avoid a collision and immediately stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian, Crystal D. V. Durruty, 38, of Frederick, Md., died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. Further investigation revealed that Durruty was a passenger in a sedan that stopped on the right shoulder of the Interstate when she exited the sedan and entered the travel lane.

The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old male of Philadelphia, Pa., was not injured in the crash.

— Virgnia State Police