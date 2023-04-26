Police collect nearly 300 pounds of unused drugs

Despite heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Prince William County Police Department collected more than 288 pounds of unused and expired prescription drugs as well as e-cigarette and vaping devices as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take-Back event held on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The police department accepted the medications at UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and Sentara Lake Ridge.

DEA joins federal, state, and local agencies twice yearly to host prescription drug take-back collection sites in U.S. communities. This initiative offers individuals a safe and convenient method to remove opioids and other prescription medications from their homes, preventing them from being stolen or abused.

According to the DEA, the national prescription drug take-back events address a public safety and health issue. The DEA notes that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends – often from the home medicine cabinet. These events allow County residents to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The partner agencies involved wish to thank the public for their participation in continuing to keep communities safe. By turning in these unwanted prescription drugs – rather than throwing

them away or flushing them down a sink or toilet – they are kept out of the landfill and our water supply.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.