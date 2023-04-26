Body of apparent jumper found on Manassas train station platform

Police found the body of a man who, apparently, jumped from the parking garage next to the city’s train station in bustling Downtown Manassas.
Police have not identified the victim who was found on the station’s concrete platform. They said several 911 callers witnessed the victim fall to his death.
The incident sparked a temporary railroad closure in the city, forcing cancellations on Virginia Railway Express. Potomac Local News does not report suicide cases. However, we made an exception in this case due to the conspicuous nature of the story.
Portions of photos in this story were blurred to conceal the victim.
On April 26, 2023, at approximately 2:09 pm Manassas City Police were notified of a subject threatening to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge. The caller could not provide a location for subject. All available officers began to search overpasses in the area. Surrounding Law Enforcement Jurisdictions were notified.
At approximately 2:33 pm, after searching the parking garage at 9102 Prince William Street officers located a male subject on the train tracks. We received several witness contacts at the same time saying they saw the subject jump from the parking garage. Upon further investigation the male subject was deemed deceased.
The Medical Examiner was contacted and responded to the scene.
— Manassas police