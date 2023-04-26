Body of apparent jumper found on Manassas train station platform

Crews remove a body from the Manassas train station platform Crews remove a body from the Manassas train station platform Crews remove a body from the Manassas train station platform

Police found the body of a man who, apparently, jumped from the parking garage next to the city’s train station in bustling Downtown Manassas.

Police have not identified the victim who was found on the station’s concrete platform. They said several 911 callers witnessed the victim fall to his death.

The incident sparked a temporary railroad closure in the city, forcing cancellations on Virginia Railway Express. Potomac Local News does not report suicide cases. However, we made an exception in this case due to the conspicuous nature of the story.

Portions of photos in this story were blurred to conceal the victim.