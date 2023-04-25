Tonight: Committee of 100 hosts program on school safety

Prince William Committee of 100 plans to host a school safety program on April 25, 2023. It will occur at Brittany’s Restaurant & Sports Pub at 12449 Dillingham Square, in Woodbridge.

The program will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The cost for members will be $35, and for non-members, it will be $40.

The program comes as Prince William County Public Schools, Virginia’s second-largest public school system, announced it would install metal detectors in all middle and high schools.

More info in the group’s Facebook post below: