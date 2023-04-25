A high school in Woodbridge will be honored as one of only two high schools in Virginia to win the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Award.
Freedom High School, at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, was selected based on achievement in reduced environmental impact and costs, improved health and wellness, and environmental and sustainability education.
This is Freedom High School’s second spotlight in the news this past two weeks. Last week, we told you Freedom was recognized for its outstanding efforts to help students enroll in college classes.
The U.S. Department of Education named Freedom High School a 2023 Green Ribbon School. Freedom High is one of only two schools in Virginia and 26 schools in the nation receiving this award. PWCS earned this award in the school division category in 2021.
“Freedom High School is honored to receive the Green Ribbon Award,” shared Principal Chevelli Smith. “Prince William County Public Schools is committed to moving toward sustainable facilities and creating site-specific outdoor environmental experiences which is outlined in our Strategic Plan. Through our CENS program, we offer laboratory and field investigation components. Freedom’s mission is to promote environmental citizenship and a sustainable community though challenging hands-on collaborative learning experiences. We aim to create a sustainable society of students who embody respect and care for the community of life and ecological integrity,” she added.
The U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona named Freedom High for this honor in recognition of the school’s sustainability initiatives.
Freedom was selected based on high achievement in the three U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) Pillars: reduced environmental impact and costs; improved health and wellness; and effective environmental and sustainability education. The federal Green Ribbon School program recognizes environmentally friendly schools and districts that promote environmental awareness, energy efficiency, community engagement and student wellness. The Virginia Department of Education nominated PWCS for the honor earlier this year in recognition of the school’s sustainability initiatives.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Education is honoring 26 schools, 11 districts, and four postsecondary institutions for innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.
The U.S. Department of Education will formally present the Green Ribbon Schools awards later this year during a ceremony in Washington. More information about the 2023 Green Ribbon Schools award winners is available online from the U.S. Department of Education.
— Prince William County Public Schools