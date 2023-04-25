Freedom High School a 2023 Green Ribbon School

A high school in Woodbridge will be honored as one of only two high schools in Virginia to win the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Award.

Freedom High School, at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, was selected based on achievement in reduced environmental impact and costs, improved health and wellness, and environmental and sustainability education.

This is Freedom High School’s second spotlight in the news this past two weeks. Last week, we told you Freedom was recognized for its outstanding efforts to help students enroll in college classes.