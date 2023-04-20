Freedom High School recognized for helping seniors apply to college

On April 3, 2023, Freedom High School was chosen as one of the 23 schools that the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) selected for its School Of Excellence award. The award was part of their Virginia College Application Week program.

ACAC’s award recognizes schools that contributed to its mission, increasing the number of First-Generate College Students from low-income families.

Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, met these standards during Virginia College Application Week. Every senior received one on one support while applying for college. Freedom High was one of the 5,150 high schools to host an ACAC event this academic year.

“more than 290,000 [Liberty High School] seniors submitted 959,200 applications,” Said Lisa King with the American College Application Campaign.

The ACAC sent a college advisor to Freedom High that worked with students. The ACAC works with 48 states and Washington D.C. to encourage high schools nationwide to host college application events during the school day.

The school-based events aim to remove any barriers preventing students from applying to college. It ensures students have a trusted adult to ask questions and assist them throughout the application process.

“This announcement honors the commitment that the class of 2023 displayed in achieving a life-long goal of attending college. It also recognizes the positive climate & culture at Freedom High School, which emphasizes learning and achievement for all. Lastly, it will motivate students to believe in themselves and the potential they possess,” said Corey Eaton, director of school counseling.

According to King, the American College Application Campaign does not award scholarships. Rather their purpose is to help high school seniors understand the college application process and submit their college applications.

Information on the total number of scholarships received by the Freedom High class of 2023 is still being collected. However, the class of 2022 reported scholarships worth over $4 million in schools nationwide.