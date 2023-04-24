Woman suffered 3rd-degree burns, seeks help

A woman suffered third-degree burns on much of her body after a candle ignited her dress and is struggling to recover.
The incident occurred in December 2022. The woman lost her job, and her family, a father, and a 3-year-old girl is seeking help through a Go-Fund-Me fundraiser.
The family seeks $50,000.
Four months after that fateful day, Varsha is still in need of support as she continues her recovery for at least another year. On top of her months-long hospitalization and countless surgeries, she also lost her job and her family is struggling to make ends meet. Her friends started a GoFundMe to help her as she continues to focus on her health and her family during this time.