Woman suffers life-threatening burns inside Bristow home

A woman suffered life-threatening burns at a home in Bristow on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

At 10:31 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 10000 block of Twin Leaf Drive for a reported house fire with injuries. Crews arrived to find one adult male and one adult female with burn injuries.

Both victims were transported to a regional burn center. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries. There was minimal damage to the home. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the use of an open flame candle ignited the female victim’s clothing.

The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends against the use of candles or any other open-flame type device. If used, such devices should never be left unattended or in close proximity to combustible materials. Loose clothing is especially dangerous near an open flame. Ensure to keep out of the reach of children and pets.