2 Fredericksburg residents killed in separate crashes

Virginia State Police said a crash that weather played a role in a crash that took the life of an in Fredericksburg on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in the City of Fredericksburg. The crash occurred Saturday (April 22), at 5:35 p.m. along Interstate 95 at the 131-mile marker. A 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-95, when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the impact. The rider of the motorcycle, Daniel Hernandez, 41, of Fredericksburg, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet. Weather is considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms passed through the region for much of the day, flooding the Rappahannock River Bridge on I-95.

Meanwhile, a woman from Fredericksburg was killed in a crash in Culpeper County on the same day.