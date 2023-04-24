2 Fredericksburg residents killed in separate crashes

Virginia State Police said a crash that weather played a role in a crash that took the life of an in Fredericksburg on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in the City of Fredericksburg. The crash occurred Saturday (April 22), at 5:35 p.m. along Interstate 95 at the 131-mile marker.
A 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-95, when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the impact.
The rider of the motorcycle, Daniel Hernandez, 41, of Fredericksburg, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
Weather is considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms passed through the region for much of the day, flooding the Rappahannock River Bridge on I-95.
Meanwhile, a woman from Fredericksburg was killed in a crash in Culpeper County on the same day.
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred Friday (April 21), at 5:35 p.m. along Route 802 (Springs Road) near Fair Oaks Drive.
A 2004 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling eastbound on Route 802 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra.
The driver of the Chrysler, Charles J. Sanitra, 78, of Fredericksburg, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old male of Maplewood, MN, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.