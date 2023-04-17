Manassas woman charged in fatal hit and run crash

A Manassas woman faces charges after a fatal hit-and-run crash near Manassas Mall on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 15 at 10:19PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Sudley Rd. near Portsmouth Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on Sudley Rd., near Portsmouth Rd. when the driver struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Sudley Rd. After the initial impact, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced dead. The pedestrian was not crossing within the crosswalk at the time of the collision and wearing dark clothing. The identity of the deceased will be released once next-of-kin has been notified. While investigating, police located the vehicle and then identified the driver of the vehicle. Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors for the driver. Following the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Norma Rosas BUSTOS, was arrested.

Arrested on April 16:

Norma Rosas BUSTOS, 53, of 10340 Launch Cl. in Manassas

Charged with felony hit and run

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $50,000 Secured

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Alvaro Rene DE LEON ALVAREZ, 50, of no fixed address

— Prince William police