Tractor trailer crash snarls I-95 at Rappahannock River

A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic on Interstate 95 north at milepost 133 in Stafford County, at the Rappahannock River.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m., blocking four lanes. A four-mile delay quickly mounted.

Police cleared the crash and reopened the lanes at about 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Construction crews have been working where the crash occurred for four years. A new bridge carrying northbound drivers across the river opened in December.

Crews have shifted their focus to the old bridge that carried northbound drivers across the river, which is now closed but will eventually reopen to traffic, creating more highway capacity.

The $132 million project should wrap up in the Spring of 2024.