Supervisor Charles “Togie” Payne dies at 80; Established water system

Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Board of Supervisors member Charles “Togie” Payne. Payne served on the Board of Supervisors from 1978 to 1981. He was elected Chairman by his fellow Board members in 1981.

Payne’s family has a long history in Stafford County, starting in 1721. He loved Stafford County and was very proud of his community of Falmouth. Payne was instrumental in modernizing Stafford’s water system.

“On behalf of the Board and the citizens of Stafford County, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Charles ‘Togie’ Payne,” said Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Dr. Pamela Yeung. “By all accounts, Mr. Payne was very dedicated to moving Stafford County forward and serving the community. We are grateful for his efforts on behalf of the county.”

Payne was instrumental in obtaining federal and state grants for the Abel Lake Reservoir and facilitating the establishment a public water system in Stafford County. He was very proud of his ability to work with jurisdictions such as the City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County. He loved working with his fellow Board members, particularly Alvin Bandy. At the time of his election, he was the youngest member ever to serve on the Board of Supervisors.

Payne’s funeral arrangements are at Charles Payne Obituary (1943 – 2023).