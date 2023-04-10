Double fatal crash: Driver intentionally drove into oncoming traffic, police say

Police charged the driver in an April 5, 2023 crash that killed a 5-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman and injured a 46-year-old woman with manslaughter.

Police said the driver was involved in an argument with the 33-year-old woman who, along with the 5-year-old, were passengers inside his car. The driver intentionally drove into oncoming traffic and struck an oncoming car, police said.

The 33-year-old woman and child died at a hospital, while doctors treated the 46-year-old woman at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

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