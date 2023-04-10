Double fatal crash: Driver intentionally drove into oncoming traffic, police say

Police charged the driver in an April 5, 2023 crash that killed a 5-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman and injured a 46-year-old woman with manslaughter.
Police said the driver was involved in an argument with the 33-year-old woman who, along with the 5-year-old, were passengers inside his car. The driver intentionally drove into oncoming traffic and struck an oncoming car, police said.
The 33-year-old woman and child died at a hospital, while doctors treated the 46-year-old woman at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
More from Prince William police:
Double Fatality Crash Investigation | Manslaughter *ARREST – On April 7, crash investigators charged the driver of the 2007 Chrysler 300 involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Dumfries Rd and Fortuna Center Plz in Dumfries (22025) on April 5. The crash killed a 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl who were both passengers in the vehicle being driven by the accused. The crash also seriously injured the 46-year-old female driver of the other vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, after their vehicle was stuck by the accused.
The investigation revealed, based on evidence collected, the accused and the adult female passenger were involved in a verbal altercation as they, and the 5-year-old, were driving northbound on Dumfries Rd. During the argument, the accused intentionally drove their vehicle into oncoming traffic, striking the Suburban which was traveling in the opposite direction. Both the accused and adult female passenger were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The child was also determined to have not been properly restrained. The driver of the Suburban was properly seat belted. Following the investigation, and subsequent consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, crash investigators obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Mustafa Nofel ALJAZAIRI. On the evening of April 7, the accused was located and arrested without incident at his residence in Stafford. The investigation continues.
Arrested on April 7: [No photo available]
Mustafa Nofel ALJAZAIRI, 33, of 181 Onville Rd in Stafford
Charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond