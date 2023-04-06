Girl, 5, dies in double fatal crash near Dumfries

A 5-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman died in a crash near Dumfries on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Police said the van in which they were passengers crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Suburban. Rescue crews took the girl and woman to a hospital, where they died.
The driver of the van suffered serious injuries and is expected to survive. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
No charges have been filed.
More from Prince William police:
Double Fatality Crash Investigation – On April 5 at 6:36PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Fortuna Center Plz in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a crash.
The investigation revealed the driver of a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Dumfries when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban traveling in the opposite direction.
The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate with the Chrysler 300 running off the roadway, and onto a sidewalk, while the Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The male driver of the Chrysler 300 was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. An adult female passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
A young girl, also a passenger in the same vehicle, was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries on April 6. The female driver of the Suburban was transported and treated at an area hospital with non-threatening injuries.
Due to Virginia law, the identity of the deceased child will not be disclosed by law enforcement. The cause of the crash is still underway. No charges have been placed at this time. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The driver of the 2007 Chrysler 300 was identified as a 33-year-old man of Stafford
The deceased adult passenger in the 2007 Chrysler 300 was identified as a Dorothy Anne FONTAIN, 33, of Woodbridge
The deceased child passenger in the 2007 Chrysler 300 was identified as a 5-year-old girl of Woodbridge
The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Suburban was identified as a 46-year-old woman of Woodbridge