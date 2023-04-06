Girl, 5, dies in double fatal crash near Dumfries

A 5-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman died in a crash near Dumfries on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Police said the van in which they were passengers crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Suburban. Rescue crews took the girl and woman to a hospital, where they died.

The driver of the van suffered serious injuries and is expected to survive. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

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