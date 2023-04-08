CRRL Friends of the Library celebrates 50th anniversary

The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is marking its 50th anniversary with a special membership drive.

The Friends is a volunteer-run non-profit organization established in 1973 to raise funds to enhance the services of Central Rappahannock Regional Library, focus public attention on the library, and support the library in developing library services and facilities for the region.

The Friends raise funds through the Friends of the Library Center & Bookshop and bookshops in all library branches except Towne Centre and through membership dues. Funds support professional development, enhancing the abilities of library staff to offer excellent services and programs for the public, including virtual author talks from New York Times-bestselling authors and thought leaders, the Music on the Steps summer concert series, the Claudia Emerson Teen Poetry Contest, and the Johnny P. Johnson Teen Art Show.

The Friends are offering membership rewards in April for current members who renew and new members who join. Memberships are available at multiple levels, each of which earn different rewards, including travel picnic blankets, lunch totes, sports bottles, and clings and decals. Friends of the Library are eligible to become members of the Virginia Credit Union and Topside Federal Credit Union.

Here is some information on memberships.