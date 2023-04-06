Student school board members discuss accomplishments

The 2022-23 school year marked the first time a student representative sat on the Stafford County School Board.

The county followed a growing trend around the region where school boards allow student body members to sit alongside elected officials and share their opinions and insight on matters facing the governing body.

As the school year winds down, PLN wanted to know more about Stafford’s first-ever student school board representative, Katherine Buckman, and her alternate, Maraki Solomon.

Here’s our email interview.

PLN: Why did you want to be a school board rep, as it hasn’t been offered to students until recently?

Buckman: Although the position of school board rep was new to Stafford this year, I was familiar with the concept simply from hearing about it in other nearby counties. When the application for the position was first released, I could not tell you how excited I was. Ever since participating in my middle school’s county debate team in the 7th grade, I have been hooked on the idea of pursuing a formal education and career in an area of law or politics. I love public speaking and advocacy, especially when I am able to use my voice to promote change.

Solomon: I thought that it seemed interesting, and I wanted to be more involved with my community.

PLN: What do you hope to accomplish as student reps (and what have you accomplished so far)?

Buckman: Having grown up in Stafford County and having received my education K-12 in Stafford public schools, I can confidently say that Stafford County is a positive, caring, rigorous, well-intentioned school system. However, perfection is simply not an attainable standard, and I entered this position with the mindset of growing our already pretty incredible school system.

As the Student Representative, my role is to act as a liaison between the students of Stafford and the decision-makers. There is an unfortunate, but natural divide that exists between these spheres of the education system, and a major objective of mine upon assuming the Student Rep position was to try and bridge this gap.

Maraki, my fellow Student Representative, and I decided to reach out directly to the students in order to obtain a firsthand account of their thoughts, ideas, and opinions. We conducted a preliminary survey to gauge students’ concerns on important topics throughout the county.

Solomon: We have started to reach out to students and get a feel for what they think is important to them. We hope to build a strong foundation between the staff and students. One that can be built upon by the student reps that follow us.

PLN: How did the appointment change you?

Buckman: This appointment has given me a greater appreciation for leadership skills, community support, and real-world experiences. As a student, I am very lucky to have this opportunity to venture into the professional world of politics.

From the short time I have already spent working as a member of this Board, I feel as though I have gained a greater understanding of the nuances of Board proceedings and politics as a whole.

Not only is this a wonderful real-world experience, but it is an opportunity to experiment with leadership skills, communications skills, and public speaking skills in a professional environment.

Solomon: I think it has given me more resources and ways to make a difference.

PLN: How did your friends and family react when they first heard about your appointment?

Buckman: Thrilled would be an understatement! I found out on a Friday afternoon, just after school had been let out while I was still sitting in my car. I remember getting off the phone and immediately calling my mom. I’m pretty sure I couldn’t stop smiling. I was so happy! My parents are some of my biggest supporters, and I am so grateful to them.

Solomon: They were really happy and proud of me.

The last day of classes at Stafford County Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year is Thursday, May 25. The Stafford County School Board holds monthly meetings, which you’ll find on our Stafford County meetings calendar.