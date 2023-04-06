Marines prevent stabbing at Chick-fil-A

Three hero Marines jumped into action to prevent a stabbing during an altercation at Chick-fil-A in North Stafford on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The Stafford Sheriff’s office tells us:

On April 1st at approximately 1:41 p.m. Deputy E.E. Donkor responded to a disturbance at Chick-fil-a, located at 25 Dunn Drive. Witnesses advised one male was approached by two others. The three got into a brief argument before a physical altercation ensued. As the two males assaulted the victim, one of the two males pulled out a knife.

Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the parties. One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled. The victim informed deputies the two males stole his phone. Luckily, no one was stabbed during the altercation.

Deputies canvassed the area in order to locate the two suspects. Deputy A.J. Layug observed two males matching the description provided nearby. Deputy Layug was able to confront them in the CVS parking lot, located at 394 Garrisonville Road, and took them into custody. Both suspects were identified as juveniles ages 17 and 14.

The stolen phone was recovered on one of the suspects and returned to the victim. Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, robbery, as well as, attempted felony wounding on the 17-year-old. Criminal complaints were filed for assault and battery, as well as, robbery on the 14-year-old. Juvenile Intake agreed to detain both at the Juvenile Detention Center, and their court hearing before a judge was scheduled for today.

Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim. Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse.