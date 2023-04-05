1 dead, another wounded after suspects flee, crash, shoot at cops

Updated — The woman killed after a police pursuit that ended near the National Museum of the Marine Corps was a kidnap victim, reports The Ithica Voice.

Tatiana David was abducted from her Ithaca, N.Y. home at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. At about 9:40 p.m., police in Fairfax County, Virginia, spotted the car she was traveling in and tried to conduct a traffic stop. More.

Updated 6:30 a.m. April 6, 2023 — A man driving a car fleeing from police is severely injured, and a female passenger died after they shot at police.

The unidentified victims crashed twice near Quantico after being pursued by police. After the crash, the suspects began firing, and police returned fire.

The woman died at the scene, and rescue crews flew the man to a nearby hospital.

Police have been working the crime scene overnight since the incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. VDOT reported one lane near the crime scene had been reopened, near the National Museum of the Marine Corps, at about 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Route 1 as an alternative route.

More from Virginia State Police:

At 9:40 p.m. Wednesday (April 5), a Virginia State Police trooper alerted to an SUV with an improper registration – the wrong license plates were displayed on it. The vehicle was traveling south on I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the SUV refused to stop and sped away. The fleeing vehicle initially crashed near the 152 mile marker, when it struck the guardrail, but kept going south on I-95. Near Exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire. Both the male driver and female passenger sustained injuries. The male was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The female died at the scene. No state police were injured in the shooting. In accordance with state police policy, personnel involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A firearm has been recovered from the SUV. The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.