Woman who died after police chase was abducted

The woman killed after a police pursuit that ended near the National Museum of the Marine Corps was a kidnap victim, reports The Ithica Voice.

Tatiana David was abducted from her Ithaca, N.Y. home at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. At about 9:40 p.m., police in Fairfax County, Virginia, spotted the car she was traveling in and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver reported to be the father of her 4-year-old child, led police on a chase before crashing his car with Tatiana David inside. Afterward, he got out and exchanged gunfire with the police.

Virginia State Police, the lead agency on the case, said a woman died at the scene, and a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More as we have it.

The investigation into the incident lasted well into the overnight hours and the morning. VDOT reported at least one lane on I-95 south, near Joplin Road, closed for the investigation, with a 13-mile traffic backup to Occoquan at 11 a.m.