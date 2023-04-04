Foxes slaughtered in Manassas Park (graphic photos)

Updated 2 p.m. — Someone is killing foxes in Manassas Park.

Since our original post this morning, we’ve received information from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries that the dead foxes were first spotted along Signal Hill Road on March 23, 2023. The passerby called the police.

The next day, another caller told police they saw 10 carcasses on public property on Laurie Court and Cynthia Street, near Manassas Park Elementary School.

An arrow was found in one of the carcasses. According to a report, a law enforcement officer could not determine if a crime had been committed.

VDGIF also provided us with more photos from its investigation, which you can see here.