Construction hotspots on I-95 this week

I-95 Northbound and I-95 Southbound

Exit 98 (Doswell) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile marker 103, just south of the Carmel Church interchange. Northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Monday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 125 for construction project deliveries. Replacement of Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures between mile markers 132-134 for installation of overhead signs as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 134-136 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Noise barrier construction.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures at mile markers 148-146 formessage board work. Single lane closes nightly at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 138-137 for overhead sign work for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures at mile marker 125 for construction project deliveries. Replacement of Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass. Single lane closes nightly at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 4:30 a.m.

Express Lanes

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Single lane closures with intermittent stops at mile markers 145.5-146.5 for toll work.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mobile lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for pothole repairs.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Eskimo Hill Road and Andrew Chapel Road. Pavement marking and placement of shoulder stone.

Route 616 (Poplar Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flagging operation between Route 17 and Branch Circle Way for asphalt patching work.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement edgeline placement between Centreport Parkway and Kellog Mill Road.

Route 651 (Kellogg Mill Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile operation with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Safety and resurfacing work to widen road shoulders on Kellogg Mill Road between Poplar Road and Abel Drive. Read the news release.

Guardrail Repairs

Lane closures for guardrail repairs along the following routes:

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Route 614 (Spotted Tavern Road) sounthbound at Alcotti Run. Flagging operation.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Route 360 (Courthouse Road) westbound at the I-95 northbound off-ramp. Single lane closure.

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Route 711 (Juggins Road) northbound at Box 60 on Juggins Road. Flagging operation.

Spotsylvania County

Route 3

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Pavement lens replacement on Route 3 between Gordon Road and Corter Avenue. Mobile operation with single lane closures.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Flagging operation between Glenwood Drive and Germanna Point Drive/Hospital Boulevard. Construction in connection with Route 17 overpass replacement at I-95 and widening of Route 17.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flagging operation between Brock Road and Smith Station Road for pavement work.

All work is scheduled, weather permitting.