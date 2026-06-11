Judge Clears Murder Charge in Donahue Case

“Despite his past, I believe on this evidence he has met his burden of proof,” Prince William Times reported.

“I just want Shane back,” Brian Donahue, Shane’s father, said as he walked out of the courtroom.

“Obviously, we all sympathize with the Donahue family’s continued feeling of being unfulfilled in this process,” Hickerson’s attorney Brandon Sloane said. “However, the fact remains that Tim is innocent of these charges. He was acquitted of these charges, and he is entitled to move on from this ordeal.”

Hickerson, 44, had the second-degree murder charge — along with concealment of a dead body and burglary — expunged from his record following a brief Prince William County Circuit Court hearing on June 5. He was acquitted last year in the 2010 cold-case disappearance of 23-year-old Shane Donahue from Nokesville. Donahue’s body was never found.