Podcast: Forkell Greene Announces Council Run, Tax Cut Approved, Bills Still Rising & Shocking Abduction Attempt

Lynn Forkell Greene announces her reelection bid to the Manassas City Council as an independent candidate for Manassas in 2026.

In this Potomac Local Podcast, Uriah Kiser sits down with the former Manassas City Councilwoman for a candid discussion on the latest local headlines and issues affecting residents.

Lynn shares memories of longtime City Manager Larry Hughes, who passed away at 85, and reflects on his lasting impact on Manassas. The conversation turns serious with the shocking attempted abduction of a 4-year-old at Dean Park, including raw Manassas Police bodycam footage of the suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

On the budget front, Manassas City Council approved a modest 2-cent tax rate cut for FY2027, but residents still face rising bills amid higher assessments, utility costs, and Dominion Energy rate hikes. Lynn breaks down the frustration with council members who lean too heavily on staff recommendations instead of fighting harder for taxpayer relief, despite available surpluses.

Additional topics include the reappointment of Micron executive Delbert Parks to the George Mason University Board of Visitors and questions surrounding appearances of impropriety with Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.