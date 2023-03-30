Brooke Point High School basketball coach charged

A volunteer basketball coach at Brooke Point High School was arrested earlier this month after a juvenile victim reported an incident to law enforcement.
More in a press release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
A juvenile victim reported she was on a Stafford County school bus travelling for an away basketball game last month when an assistant basketball coach sat next to her on the bus seat.
The victim relayed the coach engaged her in a sexually explicit conversation and touched her inappropriately. Detective J.A. Hinson was assigned the investigation and identified the volunteer coach as Tyler Trotter, 25, of Fredericksburg.
A warrant was obtained for indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. Trotter was arrested by the Fredericksburg Police Department on March 21st. He was served the warrant and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Trotter is no longer coaching with Stafford County Schools. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Hinson at 540-658-4400.