Judge dismissed charges for Prince William County teacher

On November 14, 2022, a judge dismissed charges for Robert Wilson Jr., 37, a teacher accused of having weapons inside his apartment, located at Covington Harper Elementary School near Dumfries.

A postal employee dropped a package addressed to the school at the neighbor’s house. The neighbor opened the package to find ammunition and took the package to the school.

Police said they searched the suspect’s at-school apartment and found guns and accessories on Tuesday, August 9. Police confiscated the weapons, which the suspect never brandished on school property.

At the time of the incident, Wilson, Jr. was a teacher at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge.