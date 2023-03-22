Child found: Loaded gun, disguises found in mother’s car, police said

Two children have been returned to their father due to multiple law enforcement agencies work after an abduction on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Stafford County.

At 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of parental abduction. Rosa Gregg, 32, of Virginia Beach, picked up her two children from Stafford Elementary School. Gregg had an active child protective order from Virginia Beach, stating she was not allowed contact with the children without supervision.

Information from Child Protective Services in Virginia Beach indicated Gregg could threaten her children’s safety, as the sheriff’s office states.

During the investigation, deputies learned Gregg might be heading to Rocky Mount, N.C. As an Amber Alert was being implemented in Virginia and North Carolina, Detective J.G. Wright traveled to Rocky Mount to join up with a U.S. Marshals Task Force to locate Gregg.

This morning, March 22, police found Gregg in Rocky Mount at a Quality Inn. At 4:32 a.m., the Stafford sheriff’s office received confirmation Gregg was in custody and the children were safe. During a search inventory of her vehicle, multiple wigs and other disguises were located, as well as a loaded firearm, police said.

Both children were reunited with their father. Currently, Gregg is being charged with two counts of abduction across state lines; however, more charges are pending. She is incarcerated in North Carolina without bond pending extradition to Virginia. an investigation is ongoing, police said.