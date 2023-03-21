Sheetz slashes premium gas prices this week

Gas will be cheaper this week at Sheetz convenience stores in the region.
The fuel chain says it will slash the price of premium fuel to match its regular 87 fuel grade.
The price cut lasts through Friday, March 24, 2023, and is part of a St. Patrick’s Day promotion.
More in a press release:
Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is kicking off St. Patrick’s Day by reducing the price of its premium, mid-grade and ethanol free fuel grades (where available). The prices of these grades will now be dropped to match the regular 87 prices at all Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options.
Customers won’t need to wear green to enjoy this limited time promotion, which is effective immediately and lasts until March 24, 2023. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuel grades through the Sheetz mobile app or website.