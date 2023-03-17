Shenandoah announces 139 student-athletes inducted to Chi Alpha Sigma

Shenandoah University’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday that 139 SU student-athletes are the inaugural inductees into its Pi chapter of the Chi Alpha Sigma national collegiate athlete honor society.

Inductees include:

Jackson Foreman of Stafford

Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford

Collin Ennis of Gainesville

Zachary Salter of Bristow

Brenden Zabava of Dumfries

Alexandra Reid of Manassas

Kiyah Stewart of Woodbridge

Emily Lerch of Bristow

Chi Alpha Sigma was started in 1996 as a way to recognize the academic achievements of student-athletes around the country. It’s open to all student-athletes who have earned at least a 3.4 GPA and have junior academic standing following their fifth semester of study.

Twenty-one of the 22 intercollegiate teams at SU are represented in the inaugural class, with baseball leading the way with 24 inductees. The baseball team is one of seven teams, along with field hockey, football, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer, to have 10 or more honorees.

The 139 have a 3.71 average GPA and eight — Mackenzie Watkins, Ethan Bigbee, Matthew Klocke, Mark Isabelle, Ryan Coffelt, Brooke Vaillancourt, Emma Stiffler, and Lily Kimble — boast perfect 4.0 cumulative GPAs. Those eight represent 10 different sports (Coffelt is a three-sport athlete competing in cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field, and Klocke competes in both track disciplines).