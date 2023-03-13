Home intruder leaps from balcony, steals Nintendo

A Stafford County man returned home to his apartment to find a Super Mario Brothers-like intruder in his home, who summoned his superpowers and lept from a balcony, stealing the victim’s Nintendo.

Here’s the latest from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

BREAKING AND ENTERING

Minuteman Circle, 3/9, 1:19 p.m. Resident returned to his apartment to find a thin, black male in a black sweatshirt, purple shirt and grey sweatpants fleeing from his balcony. The suspect jumped from the second floor and disappeared into the wood line. A K-9 track was attempted and deputies canvassed the area in a search for the suspect. The victim reported a Nintendo Switch was the only item missing from his apartment. Detectives are investigating the case.

FRAUD

Nottingham Drive, 3/9, 2:12 p.m. Resident reported his personal information was fraudulently used to purchase a phone line with Verizon.

HIT AND RUN

Warrenton Road/I-95, 3/9, 2:05 p.m. Driver reported she was sideswiped by another vehicle at the intersection. The bump and run left paint transfer on the victim’s vehicle and pulled off her rear bumper.

INTOXICATED PERSON

Weis, 282 Deacon Road, 3/9, 11:52 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates discovered a 49-year-old male passed out in a vehicle in the grocery store parking lot. There were several bottles of Tito’s in the car and the man had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

LARCENY

Orange Theory Fitness, 308 Worth Avenue, 3/9, 6:05 a.m. Windows were broken on two unoccupied vehicles in the gym parking lot and personal items were stolen.

Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 3/9, 11:15 a.m. A store employee reported a black male in a black jacket and tan pants, with a brown knit cap, stole a can of alcohol and left the store on foot. A suspect matching the description was located in the area of Motel 6 on Warrenton Road, drinking a 20-ounce Budweiser. As deputies approached the suspect, he took a final pull from the can and haphazardly tossed the can into the roadside foliage. The 35-year-old suspect from Fredericksburg was arrested for shoplifting and littering. He was released by the magistrate on an unsecured bond.