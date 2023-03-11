New Jennie Dean Elementary School on School Board agenda

The Manassas School Board will meet on Tuesday, March 14, to discuss the replacement of Jennie Dean Elementary School.

The school replacement has been a point of contention between the city council, which raised taxes to fund a new school several years ago only to find construction has yet to begin.

City council members made their frustrations known during a joint meeting in late 2022 and again this year when considering adjusting the school board’s budget to allow it to purchase the city’s largest office building at 8700 Centreville Road.

A proposal from one council member threatens that if the city council adjusts the school division budget and doesn’t present a clear plan to build a new Jennie Dean Elementary School, the city will enact control over the school division’s budget.

School boards in Virginia do not have the power to levy taxes.

The city council is expected to vote on the measure on March 27.

Meanwhile, the Manassas City School Board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jennie Dean Elementary school, 9601 Prince William Street in Manassas. The meeintg is open to the public, and you can watch a meeting live stream.

The school was opened in the late 1950s.