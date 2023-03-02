Schools Osina signals deferring talks to buy city’s largest office building, takes no action By Potomac Local News Published March 2, 2023 at 9:00AM | Updated February 23, 2024 at 3:16PM Manassas Public Schools HQ at 8700 Centreville Road. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Dean Elementary School Rebuild #Locals Only #Manassas City Public Schools