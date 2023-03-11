CRRL reopening satellite library locations

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library satellite locations, which have been on hiatus since March 2020 due to COVID, will be reopening.

The Belmont Satellite Location will be reopening Monday, March 13 and is made possible by a partnership with Spotsylvania County, Belmont Ruritan Club, and the Belmont Club of Women. Every Monday, free wifi, computers, printing, and other library services are available at Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, VA.

Each Monday, from 4-7 p.m., the following services will be available:

Computers, printing, and internet access

Hold pick-ups

Books, movies, and audiobooks for all ages

Homework help and reading recommendations

The Partlow Satellite Location will be reopening in early April and is made possible by a partnership with the Partlow Ruritan Club. Every Tuesday, free wifi, computers, printing, and other library services are available at the Partlow Ruritan Center, 3229 Partlow Road, VA 22534.

Each Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m., the following services will be available:

Computers, printing, and internet access

Holds pickup

Books, movies, and audiobooks for all ages

Homework help and reading recommendations

A library card is not required to take advantage of services at either location, but those interested can apply for one on-site. Customers can use library computers or take advantage of free wifi on their own devices. The library brings services to the community, including satellite locations, through CRRL’s Library on the Go initiative.