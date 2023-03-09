Drugs pulled from jailed detainee’s derriere, sheriff says

Authorities at the Rappahannock Regional Jail said a Maryland man reporting to the facility to serve jail time tried to smuggle drugs into the jail.

The Stafford sheriff’s office says:

An inmate earned a new charge after he attempted to keister drugs into the jail yesterday.

On March 7th at 9:47 p.m. Deputy D.J. Ferrell responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for a drug complaint. Jail staff advised Tyree Williams, 24, of District Heights, Maryland arrived at the facility as a delayed report to serve a previously imposed sentence. During a search at intake, contraband was discovered in the detainee’s derriere.

The plastic bag containing suspected drugs was self-removed from the perpetrator’s posterior and seized as evidence. Williams was charged with felony by prisoner and held without bond for his shocking smuggling attempt.